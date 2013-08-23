Leverkusen eager to continue perfect start

Leverkusen have won both their opening games in the Bundesliga and sit second behind leaders Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Kiessling is keen for his side to continue their perfect start to the campaign after wins against Freiburg and Stuttgart.

"Of course the atmosphere is good when you have such a good start into the season and we have played well away from home in the last couple of games," Kiessling said.

"This week (against Monchengladbach) we are playing at home and we feel we have to win the game.

"It's a derby and that in itself says it all, we are ready for it."

Kiessling scored on the opening day of the season as he attempts to emulate his efforts last campaign in which he struck 25 goals – an equal-league leading figure with Borussia Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski.