Leverkusen not giving up on quarters - Hernandez

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez insists there is still plenty to play for against Villarreal, despite trailing 2-0 in the Europa League last-16 tie.

Leverkusen must overturn a two-goal deficit in their quest to reach the quarter-finals after going down to Cedric Bakambu's brace at Villarreal last week.



Defender Tin Jedvaj was sent off in the closing stages of the opening leg.

However, Hernandez remains optimistic about Leverkusen's chances following the club's 1-0 win at home to Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

"It is a tough game as it was the last one. Being 2-0 down is even tougher but we will try to take every chance we have," said Hernandez.

"The tie is still open. If they don't score and we are able to make twice it will be equal. Everything can happen in football, there are 90 minutes.

"We will do our best as we do in every single game. We have to make the perfect performance to get the come back."

Hernandez added: "The spirit is ok, much better after the result against Hamburg. The victory against a big rival at home makes us closer to Champions League spots.

"European competitions, Champions and Europa League, should be very motivating for us. The best clubs in the world are in these two competitions and it is a big joy to be able to take part in this tournament.

"If we get the comeback it would be a massive step forward in this season."