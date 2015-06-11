Leverkusen snap up Mehmedi from relegated Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Switzerland international striker Admir Mehmedi on a four-year deal from Freiburg.

Mehmedi's loan move from Dynamo Kiev to Freiburg was made permanent prior to last season, but the club were relegated from the Bundesliga after finishing 17th.

The 24-year-old contributed seven goals in all competitions with his performances enough to merit a move to the BayArena.

Mehmedi's contract runs until 2019 with the former FC Zurich forward telling Leverkusen's official website: "My dream is to play in the Champions League.

"I can and want to achieve this goal with Bayer Leverkusen this season. The team really impressed me the last season, not just in the games against Freiburg.

"I think it's great that I am now a part of it."

Leverkusen have been busy in recent weeks, with coach Roger Schmidt agreeing fresh terms and Kyriakos Papadopoulos' loan from Schalke was made permanent.