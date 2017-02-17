Leverkusen's Bellarabi scores 50,000th Bundesliga goal
Augsburg's Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen brought about the 50,000th goal to be scored in Germany's top flight.
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi has scored the 50,000th goal in the history of the Bundesliga.
The winger broke the deadlock 23 minutes into Friday's clash away to Augsburg as Germany's top division reached the milestone.
Kai Havertz's low cross from the right created the opportunity and Bellarabi swept home with a first-time finish.
The historic strike was Bellarabi's first of the Bundesliga season.
HISTORY IS MADE! of scores the landmark 50,000th goal! Congrats! February 17, 2017
