Arsenal dealt transfer blow as move for LaLiga star is ruled out by his manager
Arsenal look set to be frustrated as one of their main transfer targets has apparently decided to remain in LaLiga next season
Arsenal look set to be frustrated in their attempts to sign one of their top transfer targets this summer after the player's coach all but ruled out a move for the LaLiga star.
The Gunners have taken another step forward this term under Mikel Arteta and will go into the final weekend of the Premier League with a chance of winning the title after Sunday's victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Sunday's win was a 27th in the Premier League this season for Arsenal, but even that may not be enough to claim the title, with rivals Manchester City still in control of their destiny with two matches left to play.
Whatever happens over the next week, Arteta is already targeting reinforcements to help Arsenal improve again in the months and years ahead.
But the Gunners seem set to miss out on one of their top targets, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, after his coach claimed the player would be staying at the Basque club next season.
Speaking of interest in Zubimendi from Barcelona and others, Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said: "Almost every week there are rumours about Zubimendi, from Barcelona and other big clubs.
"He's a great player and he's having a very good season, with the Champions League as a showcase [for his talents] even more, but Martin will surely be at Real Sociedad next year."
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Zubimendi has also been identified by Barcelona as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, but the player appears in no hurry to leave Real Sociedad.
The defensive midfielder, who is valued at around €50 million, is under contract at the San Sebastian side until 2027.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal legend vows to get Tottenham tattoo if Spurs beat Manchester City
Arsenal identify top summer transfer target and start 'pushing' for deal: report
Arsenal target former star in surprise deal that would solve two issues: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.