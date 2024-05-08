Manchester United report: Mason Greenwood exit plan revealed

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood's preference for next season has been revealed in one report.

The 22-year-old has spent the current campaign on loan with La Liga outfit Getafe, having found the net ten times in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Greenwood is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2024 and new minority owners have begun to quietly discuss whether the Bradford-born forward will remain at the club.

WATCH | Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

Having featured heavily for Jose Bordalas's side this season, the Manchester United academy graduate is becoming extremely popular in Spain – and would like to continue on the continent. With other La Liga clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also said to be keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Greenwood, it is set to be an interesting few months for the forward.

Getafe club president Angel Torres has recently talked up his team's chances of keeping the 22-year-old but admits it remains a complex situation. Torres told Radio Marca: “If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club (Getafe), I think he would continue for another year.

“Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where (our) sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.”

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS meets members of the press ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The question continues to remain with the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, who both are set to sit down to discuss the best option for Greenwood.

Ratcliffe himself has already been asked by the press where he sits with the situation and remained coy on a decision the club may or may not make.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision," began the INEOS chief.

"The process will be to understand the facts, not the hype, and then try to come to a fair decision based on values – is he a good guy or not and answer whether he could play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it?”

