Manchester City given go-ahead for spectacular Toni Kroos deal: report

Manchester City are reportedly considering a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, with the German yet to decide on his future.

Kroos has spent the last decade at Real Madrid, having joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich following the 2014 World Cup.

The German midfielder worked with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at Bayern in the 2013/14 season and the two could now be set to link up again.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos in action against Manchester City and Erling Haaland in the Champions League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, City are interested in signing Kroos this summer, having missed out on the midfielder last year after Ilkay Gundogan left the club.

The report claims last season's treble winners would be prepared to pay Kroos wages of £13 million per year in a short-term deal.

Kroos is currently undecided on his future, having helped Madrid win another LaLiga title and qualify for this season's Champions League final.

The final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1st could yet be his last game for Madrid and perhaps even his farewell as a professional footballer, with retirement also an option this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that City will sign Kroos at this stage of his career. The midfielder is one of the game's top talents and remains a high-quality player, but he is 34 years old and will turn 35 next January. The most likely scenario, if he does decide to extend his career, is for him to stay for another season at Real Madrid.

More Manchester City stories

FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup could actually be brilliant next summer - but they’ve made one huge mistake

Declan Rice reveals key reason why he chose to join Arsenal over Manchester City - as Gunners chase Premier League title

Manchester City secured US teenager transfer, in deal that could make them huge in America: report