Leverkusen's Hilbert suffers knee injury
Bayer Leverkusen defender Roberto Hilbert will undergo a scan after suffering a knee injury in training on Wednesday.
The Germany international reportedly collided with forward Aziz Bouhaddouz and is waiting to discover the extend of the damage.
Hilbert returned to his homeland in July after a spell with Turkish club Besiktas and the right-back has made six Bundesliga appearances this season.
