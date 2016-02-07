Lewandowski agent confirms Bayern contract talks

Robert Lewandowski has begun talks with Bayern Munich over a new contract, his agent has announced.

The Poland international has been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fuelling speculation over the striker's future last month when the Bayern CEO admitted interest in Gonzalo Higuain.

Cezary Kucharski, the striker's representative, has denied Madrid or PSG made an approach during the latest transfer window and has revealed that negotiations are underway over a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

"Yes, we've started talking. I can confirm this," he told Polsat Sport. "I won't talk about specifics, because it's confidential.

"Real have not conducted talks over a transfer. It's just speculation. Rumours around Robert show what a player he is. He's known not only in Poland or Germany, but throughout Europe.

"There are no talks with PSG. The English write about English clubs, the French about PSG, the Spaniards Real Madrid, and Juventus in Italy. In each country a great club is linked with Robert.

"But Lewandowski is at a team that suits him, and there is no need to change anything.

"I know Rummenigge is aware that Lewy is a great player, who has great value for Bayern, and how such a boy should be rewarded."

Lewandowski has scored 27 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season.