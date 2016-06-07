Lewandowski and Alaba not for sale, Rummenigge warns Real Madrid

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned Real Madrid that Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba are going nowhere.

Lewandowski's agent Cezary Kucharski recently revealed Madrid have been in touch to discuss a potential move, while the European champions have also been heavily linked with Alaba.

However, Rummenigge is adamant that the duo will stay at the Allianz Arena, as Bayern are under no pressure to sell.

"We closed the door on them," Rummenigge told Sport Bild when asked about Madrid's interest.

"No player will leave Bayern Munich unless we want him to leave. We have a good relationship with Madrid, just like with Barcelona.

"But it has been common knowledge in Europe since 2008, when Franck Ribery was linked with a transfer, that we will not sell anyone against our own wish."

Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until June 2019, with talks over a new and improved deal ongoing.

Alaba, 23, recently signed a renewal until 2021 with the Bundesliga champions.