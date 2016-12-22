Lewandowski 'annoyed' not to score more versus Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski was disappointed not to add to his goal in Bayern Munich's comprehensive 3-0 beating of Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Bayern and surprise-package Leipzig went head-to-head at the Allianz Arena with the victors knowing they would top the table over the mid-season break.

Leipzig have consistently defied the odds this season, but Carlo Ancelotti's men showed their strength in front of their home fans. Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso were on target before Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, with the visitors' task made harder by Emil Forsberg's 30th-minute red card.

Poland striker Lewandowski, who signed a new deal until 2021 last week, took his league tally this season to 12, but felt he could have had more.

"I'm a little annoyed as I could have scored at least one goal, maybe two [more]," he told reporters.

"But that's football and I think the way we played in the first half was fantastic - Leipzig really only had one chance."

Bayern's win means they lead Leipzig by three points after 16 matches and they resume their bid for a fifth consecutive league title at Freiburg on January 20.