Lewandowski 'can fulfil ambitions' at Bayern

Lewandowski has played his final game for Borussia Dortmund and is set to represent Bayern from next season after agreeing a five-year deal with the Bavarians in January.

The Poland international helped Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, but is confident he can earn more silverware away from Signal Iduna Park.

"It's got to be my goal to win and collect titles," Lewandowski told Bild. "I'm certainly going to have better chances with Bayern."

Lewandowski expects Dortmund to continue challenging for trophies and has nothing but positive words for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It was a fantastic time which I will never forget," he added. "But the time had come for me to take the next step.

"Dortmund have always been capable of signing good players after others leave and I'm sure they will do that again.

"Dortmund are going to be challengers again next season, I'm certain of that."