Lewandowski can profit from Arsenal's weakness - Tarnat

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will expose Arsenal's weaknesses in their Champions League encounter at the Allianz Arena, says Michael Tarnat.

Bayern eliminated Arsenal at the last-16 stage in 2013 and 2014 and will be hoping to take a step towards repeating the feat in the first leg of the tie on Wednesday.

Tarnat, who spent the 2003-04 season at Manchester City and is now the sporting director of Bayern's junior team, believes Arsene Wenger's side are susceptible to counter-attacking play.

He thinks the pace of Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa will prove influential and has backed Lewandowski to improve on the five goals he struck in the group stage.

Tarnat told Omnisport: "Arsene Wenger has built a team in the last couple of years that always want to attack and just play football. But if you play aggressive and with counter-attacks then you'll hit their weakness.

"I think Bayern will have good chances to win the game or to get a good result, because they have got fast wingers with Robben and Costa, and Lewandowski up front who will profit out of Arsenal's weakness."

Bayern qualified for the knockout stage having finished second in Group D after defeats away at Atletico Madrid and Rostov.

However, Tarnat is confident the Bavarians will turn up for the big occasion and progress beyond Arsenal for the third time in five seasons.

"You can see that the players are not satisfied with the way they are playing right now, but everybody who knows Bayern knows that they will be there when it matters most," said Tarnat.

"You saw it against RB Leipzig and it will be that way in the knockout matches. They will be completely focused and I think they will advance against Arsenal.

"From my experience, when it really maters Bayern Munich will be on point and win the important games. That's how it was during my six years there and it will be this time."