Lewandowski crowned Poland's best for sixth consecutive year

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been voted Poland's Player of the Year for the sixth time in succession.

The 28-year-old beat off competitions from the likes of Kamil Glik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Arkadiusz Milik and Michal Pazdan to lift the trophy once more.

"I am delighted that I have again managed to win the award for the player of the year," the striker commented.

"The award means a lot to me and it is a great honour."

As always, this title means a lot to me - Footballer of the year 2016 in Poland! February 6, 2017

Lewandowski enjoyed a hugely successful 2016 on club level as Bayern won the domestic double, with the prolific attacker playing a key role in their successes as he was crowned Bundesliga top scorer.

He scored once in five appearances at Euro 2016 as Poland made it to the quarter-finals, where eventual winners Portugal proved to be too strong after penalties.