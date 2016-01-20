Lewandowski does not fear potential Higuain arrival

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski does not fear the potential arrival of Napoli forward Gonzalo Higuain as he is convinced of his own qualities.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed this month Bayern would be interested in signing the Argentina international if he were to become available, fuelling speculation over Lewandowski's future.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker's agent Maik Barthel was quick to warn Bayern not to look at other options, but Lewandowski himself is not too worried about the situation.

"I don't know what Bayern's plans for the future look like, but it would not be a problem for me if they signed another striker, regardless of whether that's Higuain or someone else," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"I will still be playing if another striker arrives. I'm convinced of my own qualities. I am strong enough."

Lewandowski has been linked with a switch to the Premier League on more than one occasion, but sees no reason to move as he believes Bayern have what it takes to hold their own against the top clubs from England regardless of their spending power.

"I don't seen any difference between Bayern and England's big clubs," he added.

"Of course, the English clubs have plenty of money to spend, but they have always had a lot of money and Bayern have always been able to compete.

"There is not a single club in England that will catch Bayern just because they have more money all of a sudden."