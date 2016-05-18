Lewandowski excited for 'special' Pokal final atmosphere

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski said he is looking forward to the "special" atmosphere for Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski scored three goals in five games to help Bayern qualify for their fourth Pokal final in the last five years.

The Poland international scored in the 2012 decider as Dortmund defeated Bayern 5-2, but was on the losing side when the two teams met again in 2014.

However, Lewandowski will contest his first final in Bayern colours on Saturday at Berlin's Olympiastadion, coincidentally against former club Dortmund.

The Bundesliga top-scorer said he is hoping Bayern can add to their league triumph this season as the two best sides in Germany go head-to-head.

"Every championship is special for me. It's the fourth time in a row for Bayern [winning the Bundesliga], it's a great moment, a great time. I am happy that I can be here," Lewandowski said.

"Every title, no matter if it's German championship or hopefully the German cup on Saturday is great, that would be a really good season for us. I hope we can achieve that.

"I think this final [against Dortmund] is played by two of the best teams in Germany. It's a great moment for everyone watching, for the fans.

"The atmosphere in Berlin is something special to me. It was better than at the Champions League final [between Bayern and Dortmund in 2013], I have to admit.

"I hope we will be happy also after the game and I hope we can celebrate again on the balcony here in Munich on Sunday."