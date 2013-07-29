Lewandowski frustrated with Dortmund situation
Robert Lewandowski has hinted that he has "issues" with members of Borussia Dortmund's hierarchy.
The Poland international had been hoping to move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich during the close-season, but Dortmund refused to sell the striker, and he is now expected to move to the Allianz Arena on a free transfer in 12 months' time.
Juergen Klopp's side defeated their rivals 4-2 in the DFL Super Cup on Saturday, and though Lewandowski failed to score, he put in an impressive performance.
He maintains he has no problems representing Dortmund, but the 24-year-old has revealed he is unhappy with certain personnel outside of the playing squad.
"When I am on the pitch, I want to play well and score goals," he told Sky Deutschland.
"That is the most important thing for me, no matter where I play.
"I feel fine in the team, but with other people I do have a problem. That is a difficult issue."
Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke conceded he was the likely target of the striker’s ire, but insisted decisions had been made in the best interest of the team.
Watzke explained to Bild: "Obviously he's referring to me but I have got to make decisions for the good of this club.
"I can fully accept that Robert is a bit frustrated."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.