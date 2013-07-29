Lewandowski frustrated with Dortmund situation

The Poland international had been hoping to move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich during the close-season, but Dortmund refused to sell the striker, and he is now expected to move to the Allianz Arena on a free transfer in 12 months' time.

Juergen Klopp's side defeated their rivals 4-2 in the DFL Super Cup on Saturday, and though Lewandowski failed to score, he put in an impressive performance.

He maintains he has no problems representing Dortmund, but the 24-year-old has revealed he is unhappy with certain personnel outside of the playing squad.

"When I am on the pitch, I want to play well and score goals," he told Sky Deutschland.

"That is the most important thing for me, no matter where I play.

"I feel fine in the team, but with other people I do have a problem. That is a difficult issue."

Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke conceded he was the likely target of the striker’s ire, but insisted decisions had been made in the best interest of the team.

Watzke explained to Bild: "Obviously he's referring to me but I have got to make decisions for the good of this club.

"I can fully accept that Robert is a bit frustrated."