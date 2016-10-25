Lewandowski has not renewed with Bayern - agent

Robert Lewandowski's agent has dismissed suggestions that the Polish star has agreed a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Reports in his native Poland claimed Lewandowski had reached an agreement with Bayern over a new deal which would see him attached to the club until 2021 and earn €15million per year.

That figure would have reportedly seen him become the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga behind team-mate Thomas Muller.

However, the story now appears to be wide of the mark, with the striker's representative Maik Barthel insisting there is no truth in the rumours.

Barthel tweeted: "There is nothing new to report in terms of Robert Lewandowski."

The former Borussia Dortmund star is currently contracted to the club until 2019 having joined in 2014.