Lewandowski saddened by Dortmund stay

The Poland international, 24, scored 36 goals in 49 appearances for Dortmund last season, but they finished 25 points behind Bayern in the Bundesliga and were also defeated in the UEFA Champions League by their domestic rivals.

Dortmund boss Juergen Klopp has admitted his star striker is likely to move to Pep Guardiola's side on a free transfer in a year's time, but Lewandowski wanted the move to happen sooner.

"Like always, I gave it my all for BVB during the second part of last season. I played and scored, thinking I was allowed the switch in the summer," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"After the talks we held I was convinced I’d be allowed a free decision about my transfer. Then everything changed.

"Sadly the situation now is I have to stay here. I am surprised about their dealings, but if BVB wants to give up on a lot of money for me, I have to respect that.”

Bayern are likely to still be in the hunt for striking reinforcements after selling Germany international Mario Gomez to Fiorentina.

And the 28-year-old has criticised the Bavarian club's public pursuit of Lewandowski, which Gomez claims has upset the forward ranks at the Allianz Arena.

He said: "There was not any backing for the strikers who were at the club. We were told not to dramatise things.

"That’s when I said, ‘I will be relaxed, let’s see who answers those Lewandowski questions I get asked all the time’. Nobody did. Nobody was willing to answer two million questions about him. The other attackers in the squad were also irritated."