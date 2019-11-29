Lewis: Aberdeen players won’t be distracted by McCormack takeover

Joe Lewis believes the future is bright at Aberdeen but the Dons goalkeeper insists he will not let Dave Cormack’s Pittodrie takeover blind him from the realities of the here and now.

Millionaire businessman Cormack is to replace Stewart Milne as chairman next month and is fronting plans to plough a further £5million into the club having already heavily invested in a new training ground for Derek McInnes’ team.

The new Reds chief has declared he wants to see Aberdeen close the gap on the Old Firm, but for the meantime Lewis is more concerned about making sure his side can take care of St Mirren on Saturday.

He said: “It is exciting times for the football club. From a player’s point of view you see it, you read about it, you hear a few bits and pieces.

“Our immediate job doesn’t change, our focus has to be on Saturday. The players won’t be distracted with what has happened off the field this week.

“It is a positive thing for the club. It is great for everyone involved in the club that we have got a new and enthusiastic chairman. But as a player our focus has to be solely on Saturday and winning the game.

“I have always felt since I have been here that the club is going in the right direction. We have now got the new training facility which is evidence of that unity that the club has got.

“Hopefully anyone looking from the outside can see that everyone is pulling in the right direction and trying to build the club to become bigger and better.

“Our jobs are on the pitch and to put in the performances that deliver three points.

“If all of the other stuff off the pitch can help us to do that then great, but we need to make sure we are focused on the matches rather than get too wrapped up in what goes on off the field.”

Aberdeen were caught out by St Johnstone last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Perth, despite the hosts finishing with just nine men.

And Lewis admits his team cannot afford to let St Mirren off the hook like they did with Tommy Wright’s team.

“Having gone one goal up against St Johnstone we felt we should have capitalised on that and really kicked on from there,” he said.

“Credit to St Johnstone but I think we contributed to our own downfall by allowing them to get a foothold in the game.

“Even if we are not going to put the game to bed and get two or three goals, we have to be strong enough as a defensive unit to grind out a 1-0 win.

“We didn’t do that and we need to address that. We are looking forward to Saturday and trying to put that right. St Mirren will have a desire to win the game, so we need to make sure we are at it on Saturday.”