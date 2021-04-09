Lewis Ferguson hoping Aberdeen can get lucky break in front of goal

Lewis Ferguson believes getting a break in front of goal will help change Aberdeen’s fortunes.

The Dons midfielder has scored nine times this season but none since last October, while the Pittodrie side of late have notched two in the last 11 games as they sit seven points behind third-placed Hibernian with five post-split Premiership fixtures remaining.

Aberdeen will have caretaker boss Paul Sheerin in charge for the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday before new manager Stephen Glass takes over, and Ferguson is looking to get back on the goal trail immediately.

He told the club’s official website: “We’ve not had much luck in front of goal over the last couple of months.

“That’s not an excuse but I don’t think many things have gone our way.

“We have had goals disallowed, penalties not given and we’ve hit the woodwork quite a few times, but there have been opportunities where we could have done better too. A lot of it is confidence, especially for strikers.

“When things are going well, everything you hit goes in, you do things automatically, it all comes naturally to you.

“But the longer the run goes on without getting goals, the more nervous players get in front of goal.

“Across the season, when we haven’t scored an early goal, we’ve struggled to find the back of the net generally, players do get more anxious.

“I think our build-up play has been good, we’ve been creating chances, but we’re missing that final piece of the puzzle in the final third, whether it’s finishing or finding the final pass.

“Hopefully once a couple go in, then I think the anxiousness goes and things start to fall into place.

“There is a lot of football to be played over the next month with the league and Scottish Cup. In terms of third place, that was our aim at the start of the season.

“It’s a tough ask for us to do it now, but while it remains possible we won’t stop believing in our ability to do it.

“It’s a mini-league now, we can only take care of our business. We’ll keep working hard and striving to win as many games as we can until the end of the season and then we’ll see where that takes us.”