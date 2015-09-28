Liberia goalkeeper faces uncertain future after walking into glass panel

Liberia goalkeeper Nathaniel Sherman admits he faces an uncertain future after an accident involving a glass panel left him requiring eye surgery.

The panel is said to have shattered when Sherman inadvertently walked into it in a hotel lobby prior to his side's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Tunisia on September 5, and he is reportedly yet to regain sight in the affected eye.

"There's a possibility that I can get back on the pitch, but I cannot say anything in my present condition," he told BBC Sport.

"The doctors did not tell me anything about my career; after surgery, they then gave me medication that I have to take for another month.

"I ask Liberians to keep me in their prayers; keep praying for me to get well.

"Since I came [to Liberia] back I haven't seen anyone from the FA - just some phone calls."