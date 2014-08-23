Libya withdraw from hosting 2017 AFCON

Initially due to host the tournament in 2013, Libya were forced to pull out of staging it in 2011, due to political upheaval.

South Africa were named as replacement hosts following an agreement that Libya would put on the 2017 edition, which South Africa had originally been due to host.

On Saturday, however, it was announced that Libya would once again have to withdraw after officials from the country met with Issa Hayatou, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

A statement on CAF's official website confirmed the news and that the search for a replacement host will now begin.

"The designation of the host for this competition will be made according to the statutory provisions of CAF, especially in conformity with articles 27 to 47 of the Regulations Governing the Application of CAF Statutes," the statement read.

"The CAF headquarters in Cairo will receive applications until Tuesday September 30, 2014.

"In addition to the government guarantee, and considering the limited time left for the organisation of the 2017 edition, the CAF Executive Committee will select a host country whose dossier guarantees that accommodation, transportation and hotels facilities, as well as training sites and stadiums already exist.

"The designation of the host country will be made at a meeting of the Executive Committee in 2015."