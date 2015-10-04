Lichtsteiner thankful for support after heart surgery

Stephan Lichtsteiner went on social media to express his gratitude for the support he has received after the Juventus full-back underwent heart surgery.

Lichtsteiner had corrective surgery on Friday, having complained of breathing difficulties during Juve's 1-1 draw with Serie A newcomers Frosinone on September 23.

The 31-year-old Switzerland international faces up to a month on the sidelines, despite a six-month timeframe being suggested, and he used Facebook and Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes.

"Hello dearest everyone," Lichtsteiner wrote. "The surgery went well.

"Thanks from the heart to all you fans and lovers of football for your messages and thoughts.

"A thanks to my team-mates, the staff at the cardiology department of the Cardinal Massaia Hospital in Asti and in particular to Professor Gaita.

"Thank you also to the Juventus medical staff and all of you for your incredible support and affection.

"I will give my all to get back into shape as soon as possible! An embrace, Steph."