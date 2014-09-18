Liga MX Preview: Dinho set for league debut

Ronaldinho moved to Mexico on a two-year deal and it was hoped that the Brazil icon would make his league debut against Puebla on Friday but his delayed arrival in the country meant he watched from the sidelines.

After his official presentation, where he was handed the number 49 shirt and promised to deliver silverware, the 34-year-old lined up in his first competitive match midweek - taking on Tigres UANL in the Copa MX.

And now the stage is set for the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner to take to the field for the first time in the league in round eight of Liga MX after a week on the training pitch.

"I have never won anything in Mexico before and that’s why I have come. I am going to fight to help my team win something," said Ronaldinho - a winner of the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Serie A.

"I've been a champion at all the teams I've played for. I am a player with loads of ambition, I want to make history with the club and I am very motivated.

"I am going to perform to the best of my abilities. I want to give it my all to raise the club’s name.”

Ronaldinho added: "I'm learning little by little to peers, the group seems very good and I am very happy with everything.

"It is good to have peers who have the same culture, taste the same things, not only have I talked to the Brazilians, if not all have come to talk with me and I am very happy with them."

Queretaro will be hoping Ronaldinho can make an immediate impact, having failed to win any of their past four league matches.

Two draws, sandwiched in between back-to-back defeats, have left Queretaro in eighth position - two points ahead of Guadalajara.

Queretaro are six points adrift of league leaders America, who are on a three-game winless streak.

America started the season on the front foot - winning their opening five matches - but Antonio Mohamed's men have only collected two points from a possible nine, a slump the team is determined to arrest against Pachuca on Saturday.

The Mexican giants have also failed to find the back of the net in that three-game period.

Rivals Monterrey, who were out of action last week after their match against Guadalajara was postponed due to poor field conditions, are away to fifth-placed Toluca on Sunday.

If results go their way, second-placed Monterrey could leapfrog America into top spot.

Santos Laguna and Atlas - both locked on 15 points - are also in the mix to end the weekend at the summit, should results elsewhere end favourably.

Tijuana play host to Santos Laguna on Friday, while Atlas entertain Cruz Azul on Saturday.

In other fixtures, Puebla and Chiapas will go head-to-head on Saturday.

Second-bottom Universidad Guadalajara are on the road against Tigres UANL on the same day, while defending champions Leon will be out to snap a three-game losing streak when they face fellow strugglers Veracruz.

Meanwhile, cellar-dwellers Morelia - still searching for their first win - play Pumas UNAM.