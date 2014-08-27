Liga MX Preview: 'More to come' from Monterrey

After their disappointing loss at Veracruz on matchday four, Monterrey have returned to form with successive wins against Cruz Azul (3-1) and Puebla (1-0).

Colombian striker Dorlan Pabon - Apertura's leading scorer with seven - has played a leading role, netting all four of Monterrey's goals in consecutive weeks.

Monterrey's (+5) winning streak has the club up to second in the standings, level on points with Atlas (+4) but ahead on goal difference.

Carlos Barra's men are just three points behind unbeaten league leaders America heading into Friday's trip to fifth-placed Queretaro, who are winless in two matches.

And Meza - a 16-time Mexico international - says Monterrey are finding form following their victory over Atletico San Luis in the Copa MX.

"I think we all know we have a good potential, we can give even more," the 28-year-old was quoted as saying on Monterrey's official website.

"We are aware that this team can give much more and what we can improve game by game, we have to be more regular through 90 minutes."



Meza added: "We still have many things to improve, the team has done some things well defensively every time we stopped a little better, we are having good timing, what we need is more possession of the ball.

"But the team within the whole increasingly is finding some form."

Monterrey end the weekend level at the summit if America lose to Pumas UNAM on Saturday.

But form suggests America should stay undefeated against a Pumas outfit who have lost four of their past five league games to sit third from bottom.

Atlas are also in action on Saturday, playing host to Santos Laguna, with only two points separating the two teams.

Tomas Boy's Atlas have not beaten Santos Laguna at the Estadio Jalisco since 2009 - a run of five games.

In other fixtures on Saturday, defending champions Leon will be out to regroup from their shock loss to Universidad Guadalajara when they entertain Pachuca.

Sixth-placed Tigres UANL - 5-1 winners over Morelia last time out - welcome Chiapas to the Estadio Universitario.

Cellar-dwellers Morelia travel to fellow strugglers Puebla.

Toluca and Veracruz will go head-to-head on Sunday, with Guadalajara and Cruz Azul also in action on the same day.