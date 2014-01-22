Liga MX Preview: Velazquez key for Toluca

Velazquez has scored three goals in three matches to propel his side to equal first in the standings with Cruz Azul.

Both sides picked up three points in round three with Toluca winning 2-0 at Pumas UNAM, while Monterrey came from behind to record a 3-1 victory against Queretaro.

Cruz Azul face a tricky encounter on Saturday as they welcome Veracruz to the Estadio Azul with a view of maintaining their solid start to the season.

Reigning champions Leon have endured an indifferent start to their campaign but will attempt to bounce back at home against Pachuca on Saturday.

Despite striker Carlos Pena scoring three goals so far, Leon have began their season with a win, a loss and a draw with their last result being a narrow 1-0 loss to America.

It was sweet revenge for America, who lost the Liga MX final to Leon last campaign, and they will attempt to continue their momentum with a trip to winless Atlas on Saturday.

In the early game on Friday, Queretaro hope to continue their solid start to the domestic league as they host Santos Laguna.

Queretaro led the division before the commencement of last week's matches but their first loss of the season dropped them to fourth position.

In other round four matches, mid-table sides Tijuana and Morelia square off, while bottom-placed Tigres UANL host fellow winless side Pumas UNAM.

Another two teams without a victory, Puebla and Chiapas, meet on Sunday and Atlante takes on a Guadalajara side looking to push into the top four on the table.