Liga MX Wrap: America poised to reach final

Hosts Monterrey - who had Hiram Mier sent off in the 35th minute - were no match for America in the first-leg clash at the Estadio Tecnologico as Mexican striker Luis Mendoza bagged a brace.

America were fortunate to book their spot in the semis, having only edged Pumas UNAM due to their superior standing in the regular-season table after the quarter-final ended 1-1 on aggregate.

But there was nothing unfortunate about America's win in Monterrey as the Mexican giants took a 33rd-minute lead via Mendoza.

Mendoza was picked out at the back post and fired the ball into the net, albeit with some help from a deflection.

It got better for America three minutes later, with Monterrey defender Efrain Velarde heading the pall past his own goalkeeper after Mier received his marching orders for a second bookable offence just seconds earlier.

The visitors completed the scoring seven minutes from time thanks to Mendoza, who side-footed the ball into an empty net to almost dash Monterrey's hopes of reaching the final.

Thursday's other semi-final saw hosts Toluca and Tigres UANL play out a goalless draw.

Both second-leg matches will be played on Sunday.