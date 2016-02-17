Liga title won't escape Barcelona - Halilovic

Barcelona youngster Alen Halilovic believes the Liga title race could be over following the champions' 3-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's side moved six points clear at the top of the table after two goals from Lionel Messi - his 300th and 301st in Spain's top flight - and Luis Suarez secured the victory in Asturias.

Halilovic, on loan with Sporting this season, was unable to help Abelardo's side to spring a shock against his parent club despite a strong showing in the first half in particular, and the 19-year-old does not think Barca can now be stopped in their title pursuit.

"Barcelona win well and play very well," he said. "After the victory today I don't think the Liga title will escape them.

"I'm happy with the game. We wan a lot and for 70 minutes you could say that we played face-to-face with Barcelona."

Halilovic was given a warm greeting by Barca's players and spoke at length with compatriot Ivan Rakitic after the final whistle, but the forward remains committed to Sporting for at least the remainder of the season.

"He asked me how I was and, as always, I told him I'm very happy here in Gijon," Halilovic explained when asked about their conversation.

Sporting, just two points outside the bottom three, travel to face Real Betis on Saturday in what could prove a pivotal clash in their fight against relegation, and Halilovic says they can be confident given their display against Barca.

"Betis are a team in our league and if we play as we did today then I think we can do something good in Seville," he added.