Ligue 1 Preview: Bastia v PSG

The champions finished last year in disappointing fashion as they were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier in a lacklustre clash at Parc des Princes following a surprise 1-0 defeat at Guingamp.

Laurent Blanc's side slipped down to third place as a result of those setbacks and trail leaders Marseille by three points, with second-placed Lyon one point better off than the Parisian giants.

PSG should travel to Stade Armand Cesari in high spirits though, having beaten Montpellier 3-0 in the the Coupe de France on Monday.

There will be no away supporters to back Blanc's men this weekend, as PSG fans have been banned from attending the match due to fears of hooliganism.

Bastia fans attacked the coach taking PSG players to a game at Stade Armand Cesari in September 2012 and there were clashes with police after the game, so it was decided only Bastia fans will be allowed into the ground on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani was on target in PSG's 2-0 victory over Bastia back in August, but the Uruguay striker will play no part this weekend.

Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi were late to report for training after missing the mid-season training camp in Morocco.

The South American duo, who have been linked with a move away from the French capital this month, were omitted from the squad to face Montpellier and the trip to Bastia after Blanc described their behaviour as "unacceptable."

Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore will be hoping to force his way back into the starting line-up after recovering from a calf injury.

Bastia have lost their last nine games against PSG and you have to go back almost 12 years for their last victory over the champions.

Ghislain Printant's side are second-bottom of the table, but are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions - of which three have ended with a victory.

Floyd Ayite scored both goals in a 2-0 Coupe de France win over Lille last weekend and Bastia beat Rennes 2-0 in their final Ligue 1 game before the mid-season break.

There will be a minute's silence before the game - and all Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches this weekend - as a mark of respect for the 12 people who lost their lives in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris on Wednesday.