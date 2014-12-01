Ligue 1 Preview: Lille v PSG

The reigning French champions visit Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Tuesday looking to maintain their impressive run of results in all competitions.

As well as winning their last nine matches on the bounce, PSG are unbeaten in competitive fixtures since a 2-1 league defeat to Rennes in May.

However, PSG are currently playing second fiddle to Marseille at the top of the league - sitting one point adrift of the current leaders - and Blanc accepts he and his players have plenty of room for improvement.

"We have won nine games in a row. Lots of clubs in Ligue 1 would be pleased with that," he said.

"It is true that our play is distinctly average but, in terms of points, what we are doing is not bad.

"We could hide behind the fact that we are winning games, but we would also like to play good football, we would like to be better.

"We are working on it and it will come. The best is yet to come."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to scoring ways for PSG as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Nice last time out.

The mercurial Swede's penalty was his first goal for the club in almost three months, having seen his season so far interrupted by a nagging heel injury.

Blanc will be hoping the goals continue to flow for Ibrahimovic and can afford to be confident as he prepares to tackle a Lille side who are without a win in 10 matches in all competitions.

That run includes six defeats and a draw in Ligue 1, and Lille's last two meetings with PSG on home soil have ended in defeat, although they did claim a 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes last term.

Lille's disappointing form sees them languishing in 14th in top flight and in danger of slipping into the bottom three if results do not go their way this week.

Striker Divock Origi will be eager to showcase his talents amid reports Liverpool are keen to recall the Belgian from his season-long loan, although Lille last week claimed such a move would not be permitted.

Origi has three league goals from 12 appearances this season.

PSG have been without midfielders Yohan Cabaye and Marco Verratti in recent weeks, and it is as yet unclear when the duo are likely to return from injury.