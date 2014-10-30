Ligue 1 Preview: Lorient v PSG

The reigning champions have yet to taste defeat this season and head into the encounter on the back of successive league victories.

That has helped Laurent Blanc's side overcome a frustrating start to the campaign that saw them draw four of the opening six games.

PSG now sit four points adrift of table-topping Marseille, whom they play next Sunday in what seems certain to be a clash of first versus second.

To guarantee that is the case, however, Blanc's men must first overcome Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat.

PSG could be significantly bolstered, too, by having Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in their ranks.

Cavani missed the 3-0 win over Bordeaux through suspension following his bizarre sending off against Lens, while Ibrahimovic - who has not featured since September 21 - was sidelined through a heel injury.

The pair are the capital club's top-scorers, with Cavani netting six times and Ibrahimovic seven despite being out of action for over a month.

Marquinhos also looks set to return to the fold having been unavailable last time out with a thigh complaint.

Ezequiel Lavezzi, meanwhile, is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score last week.

Lavezzi returned from a thigh issue of his own in that game, his goal adding to Lucas Moura's pair of penalties to earn the points.

Lorient, who finished eighth in 2013-14, are the undisputed underdogs having picked up 10 points from 11 games so far this term.

They have won only three of those and currently sit just a place above the relegation zone.

Lorient were beaten by Caen last time out, Lenny Nangis and Mathieu Duhamel grabbing goals either side of Jordan Ayew's penalty to secure a 2-1 victory.

PSG won both meetings between the sides last season, triumphing 4-0 at home and 1-0 on the road.