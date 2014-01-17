Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Nantes

Laurent Blanc's side moved five points clear at the top of the table by beating bottom-of-the-table Ajaccio last weekend.

The champions' grip on top spot was strengthened as second-placed Monaco drew with Montpellier and Lille, who sit third in the table, were beaten at home by Reims.

PSG followed that up with a 3-1 win at Bordeaux in the Coupe de France on Tuesday night, with late goals from Adrien Rabiot and Blaise Matuidi setting up a semi-final against Sunday's opponents Nantes.

The Parisian giants are unbeaten at home this season and have won their last four games against Nantes, so they will fancy their chances of securing yet another win.

Rabiot will play no part against Nantes after sustaining a knee injury in the victory against Bordeaux.

Edinson Cavani, Thiago Motta and Ezequiel Lavezzi all dropped to the bench at Bordeaux and will be hoping to return to the starting line-up at Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

Cavani and Lavezzi were on target when the champions won 2-1 at Nantes in August.

Not since October 2004 have Nantes beaten PSG in the league, but they will see this as an opportunity to strike a psychological blow ahead of next month's semi-final.

Filip Djordevic scored twice as Michel Der Zakarian's side beat Nice 4-3 in a Coupe de France thriller on Wednesday night.

They also beat Lorient in Ligue 1 last weekend and are sixth in the table, just two points behind fourth-placed St Etienne.

And Der Kakarian is eyeing another strong showing against Blanc's title favourites.

He said: "We play Paris and, even though they have huge options, everything is possible in football.

"The team must believe it. I have a hunch, I sense that we are going to be centre-stage across France.

"We will be in a fight, but in a game, everything is possible. With this state of mind on display, I sense we can do well."