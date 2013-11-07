Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Nice

Laurent Blanc's men have not lost a home league game since November 2012 and sit in a commanding position at the top of the table following their 4-0 rout of Lorient last Friday.

PSG are two points clear of nearest challengers Lille, who moved ahead of Monaco in the table after dealing the big-spending principality club their first defeat of the campaign.

Despite their underwhelming 1-1 draw with Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the defending champions should be confident of cementing their position at the top of the division.

Nice's last victory in the capital came back in 2009, and Claude Puel's side will need to be at their best if they are to replicate that feat on Saturday and overcome a close to full-strength PSG side.

Striker Edinson Cavani is the hosts' only injury concern due to a thigh problem that kept him out of the game with Anderlecht.

Nice go into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Bordeaux, a result that marked their first loss at the new Allianz Riviera stadium.

Goalkeeper David Ospina suffered knee ligament damage in that game and now faces six weeks on the sidelines.

Mouez Hassen, who replaced Ospina against Bordeaux, is also doubtful with a groin problem, meaning Lucas Veronese is likely to take over between the posts.

Dario Cvitanich promises to be the dangerman for the Cote d'Azur club after a fine start to the campaign.

The Argentinian has already scored seven league goals this term, with only Cavani and Radamel Falcao finding the net on more occasions.

Cvitanich faces a tough task if he is to add to that tally against a defence that has conceded only seven league goals.