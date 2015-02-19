Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Toulouse

The Ligue 1 champions drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the first leg of their last 16 UEFA Champions League tie in Paris on Tuesday, a result that extended their unbeaten home run in European competition to 33 matches.

PSG will feel aggrieved they could not win on the night, though, and now face the unenviable task of going to London and trying to get a result.

The result was at least an improvement on a poor 2-2 home draw with Caen last time out for Laurent Blanc's side.

Down to nine men through injuries, PSG threw away a two-goal lead on that occasion, as last-gasp strikes from Emiliano Sala and Herve Bazile ensured the visitors claimed a point.

Blanc's side remain third in the table, two points adrift of leaders Lyon, and Silva is desperate to avoid a repeat of the Caen collapse.

"The Champions League brings a certain extra motivation," he told the club's official website.

"We need to do the same in the league [though], starting this Saturday.

"The match against Toulouse is also very important."

No side has drawn more than PSG this season and their 10 stalemates have seen them fall into a three-way battle for the title with Lyon and Marseille.

Now fully fit, PSG are banking on star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic going on a run of form but the Sweden international has been indifferent so far in 2015.

Toulouse getting any sort of result in the French capital would be a major shock, though, given their standing.

Alain Casanova's side sit 17th, just two points above the bottom three.

They have won two of their last three though, with Serbia forward Aleksandar Pesic getting the winner on both occasions.

More encouraging for PSG is Toulouse's terrible away record in recent times.

They have lost eight of their last nine road trips and have scored just once on their travels this year.

Only two teams have conceded more than Toulouse's 37 Ligue 1 goals this term, also.

PSG will be without Marco Verratti, Lucas and David Luiz due to suspension. Thiago Motta and Yohan Cabaye are also set to miss through injury.