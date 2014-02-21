Ligue 1 Preview: Toulouse v PSG

Laurent Blanc's men have been in superb form in both domestic and European competition this season and are on course to replicate their excellent 2012-13 campaign, in which PSG won the French title and reached the last eight of the Champions League.

A magnificent 4-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday's last-16 first-leg clash has effectively secured PSG's spot in the quarter-finals, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring a double to take his tally for the season to 34.

PSG have now scored 93 goals in all competitions and the capital club, who are five points clear at the top of Ligue 1, should be confident of edging closer to the century mark against a Toulouse side that has regularly suffered heavy defeats to the defending champions.

The visitors have won nine straight games against Alain Casanova's men, the latest coming back in September as Marquinhos and Edinson Cavani found the net in a 2-0 triumph.

Cavani is still a doubt with a thigh injury that has forced him to miss the last four games, while defender Christophe Jallet (back) is close to returning to fitness.

Meanwhile Toulouse are without defender Pavle Ninkov (foot), who misses out along with midfielders Mihai Roman (Achilles) and Adrien Regattin (foot).

However, former PSG midfielder Clement Chantome is available for selection, with the league's disciplinary panel ruling that he will serve a two-match ban for his dismissal against Bastia after this game.

Casanova's side earned an impressive 3-1 win at Lorient in their last outing, a victory that moved them 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Toulouse have already been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions and could be considered to have little to play for in the remaining three months of the campaign.

Only three of Toulouse's eight league wins have come at home, although PSG defender Maxwell is expecting them to produce a strong performance.

"Matches before and after the Champions League are always very tough," Maxwell told the club's official website.

"In the league, we need to confirm our good form and claim all three points which are important in the race for the title. Against us, everyone gives it 100 per cent, or more.

"We have to stay focused and in the best possible form to give it the maximum."