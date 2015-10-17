Ligue 1 Review: Angers, Caen remain PSG's closest challengers

Victories for Angers and Caen saw the Ligue 1 surprise packages maintain their lofty perches behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Stephane Moulin's Angers fell behind midway through the first half at Toulouse when Oscar Trejo headed Wissam Ben Yedder's cross into the bottom corner of Ludovic Butelle's net.

In the 27th minute Cheikh N'Doye restored parity by nodding home from Vincent Manceau's delivery, before a sublime solo goal from Abdoul Camara gave Angers a 2-1 lead six minutes later.

The visitors held onto their advantage until the final whistle but required a great stop from Butelle to keep Martin Braithwaite from levelling in second-half stoppage time.

Reims failed to make it six home games without defeat as they succumbed to a Julien Feret strike with 16 minutes remaining, securing all three points for Caen and making it five wins in six for Patrice Garande's team.

With a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double inspiring Paris Saint-Germain to victory away at Bastia, Angers and Caen remain five points adrift of the defending champions.

Gazelec Ajaccio are still winless and rooted to the bottom of the table after they were beaten 2-0 by Saint-Etienne - who temporarily rise to fourth as a result - at the Stade Geoffrey-Guichard.

Troyes are also still in search of their first victory following a 3-0 loss away at Nantes.

Valentin Rongier opened the scoring with an exquisite 30-yard drive before Youssouf Saby and Yacine Bammou rounded off the win after the interval.

Lille - who had Stoppila Sunzu dismissed in the 89th minute - missed out on the chance to draw level with Guingamp on 14 points as Jimmy Briand cancelled out Sofiane Boufal's opener.