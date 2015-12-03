Ligue 1 Review: Caen fail to capitalise, Toulouse win again

Caen continued their fine form to extend their unbeaten run to four games in Ligue 1 after drawing 1-1 with Monaco at Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

Ronny Rodelin crashed in a volley with four minutes to play to rescue a point for second-placed Caen, who fell behind after Guido Carillo's first Monaco goal on 56 minutes.

Patrice Garande's men failed to take full advantage of leaders Paris Saint-Germain dropping points to Angers a day previous, but remain the best placed to challenge the league holders with 29 points from 16 matches.

Toulouse continued their relegation fightback to record back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

The strugglers edged closer to survival with a comfortable 3-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Troyes, despite having to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men following Marcel Tisserand's dismissal.

Lille record a vital 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne to seal just their first win in seven league games.

Bastia squeezed past Bordeaux by a solitary goal after Florian Raspentino's 88th-minute strike and Gazelec Ajaccio leapfrogged Montpellier to move up to 13th with a 2-0 away win.

Finally, Reims downed Guingamp 2-1 to end a winless run of seven league games.