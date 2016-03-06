Ligue 1 Review: Lacazette leads Lyon, Marseille held

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette helped Lyon to a 5-1 thrashing of Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Lacazette scored once in each half for Bruno Genesio's men, who are third in the table after winning five of their past six league games.

Rachid Ghezzal put Lyon ahead after just three minutes, but they were pegged back as Melvut Erdinc struck for the visitors.

Lacazette restored the hosts' lead soon after, bursting into the area before getting past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and tapping in.

Maxwel Cornet ensured Lyon took a 3-1 lead into the break and Lacazette extended that around the hour-mark, tapping in a Ghezzal set-piece at the back post.

A Reynald Lemaitre own goal made matters worse for Guingamp, who are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Toulouse, who are second-bottom, managed a 1-1 draw at Marseille to see their winless run in all competitions stretch to 11 games.

Wissam Ben Yedder had given Toulouse a second-half lead, but Somalia's own goal saw the teams share the spoils.

An Ousmane Dembele hat-trick helped fifth-placed Rennes to a 4-1 victory over Nantes.

Giovanni Sio's red card in the second half was the only down point for Rennes, but they managed to hold firm for over 20 minutes despite their numerical disadvantage.