Ligue 1 Review: Monaco inflict more misery on Marseille

Monaco boosted their hopes of claiming an automatic Champions League spot with a 2-1 victory over Marseille in Ligue 1.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early in the second half after being set up by Nabil Dirar, before Andrea Raggi made it two with 15 minutes left on the clock to move Monaco back into second place.

Michy Batshuayi pulled one back for Marseille – who are now winless in 10 games – well into stoppage, but it was nothing more than a consolation goal.

Guingamp moved above Marseille as they recorded a 3-0 win over Rennes at Roazhon Park to frustrate the hosts' Champions League ambitions.

Mustapha Diallo broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute, before Jimmy Briand and Younousse Sankhare put the match to bed in the final 20 minutes.

And Montpellier beat Nantes 2-0 to move further away from the drop zone.

Bryan Dabo opened the scoring halfway through the first half, with Ellyes Skhiri added a second after the break to end the home side's hopes of salvaging a draw.