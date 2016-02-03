Ligue 1 review: Paris Saint-Germain create history as Angers slip up at Reims

Paris Saint-Germain set a new top-flight record en route to restoring their 24-point advantage over Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 victory over Lorient.

Laurent Blanc's men stretched their unbeaten league run to 33 matches, the longest in Ligue 1 history.

Edinson Cavani has struggled in front of goal recently, but the Uruguay forward scored for the first time since December 16 to put PSG into a sixth-minute lead at the Parc des Princes.

Lorient hit back quickly through Raphael Guerreiro, only for PSG to set their new benchmark thanks to second-half goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Layvin Kurzawa.

Nice moved up to third with a 1-0 win over struggling Toulouse, Hatem Ben Arfa scoring an 82nd-minute winner for the hosts.

They leap-frog Angers, who were beaten for the third time in four league matches in a 2-1 reverse at relegation-threatened Reims.

Arnold Bouka Moutou gave the away team the lead, but goals from Hamari Traore and Gaetan Charbonnier either side of half time secured a much-needed win for Reims.

To make matters worse for Angers, Pierrick Capelle was shown a straight red card prior to the final whistle.

Adama Soumaoro scored the only goal of the game as Lille beat Caen - who had Michael Jordan N'Kololo sent off late on - 1-0 to ease their relegation worries, while Alexandre Lacazette netted twice as Lyon overcame Bordeaux 3-0

Elsewhere, Nantes recorded a 3-1 triumph over lowly Ajaccio, while rock-bottom Troyes endured another outing to forget in a 4-0 defeat at Guingamp.