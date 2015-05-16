Ligue 1 Review: PSG champions again, Evian relegated

Paris Saint-Germain are champions of Ligue 1 again following a 2-1 win at Montpellier, but Evian will be playing in Ligue 2 next season after their relegation was confirmed.

Laurent Blanc's PSG needed a draw to ensure league glory for the third consecutive campaign and went one better in a straightforward success at the Stade de la Mosson.

Adrien Rabiot put Blaise Matuidi through for a 17th-minute opener, with the lead then doubled by Ezequiel Lavezzi.

A mistake from PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu allowed Anthony Mounier to pull one back for Montpellier, but the visitors stood firm to clinch the second leg of a potential treble of major domestic trophies.

Lyon - who needed a win over Bordeaux and a PSG defeat to keep their slim title hopes alive - were held to a 1-1 home draw by Willy Sagnol's men at the Stade de Gerland.

The silver lining for Lyon is that the result confirms their place in the UEFA Champions League group stage for next season.

Montpellier's loss ensures sixth-placed Bordeaux will qualify for the Europa League should PSG win the Coupe de France.

At the other end of the table Evian's four-year stay in the top tier is over following a 2-1 home loss to Saint-Etienne.

A Max Gradel brace, which was sandwiched by Mathieu Duhamel's 42nd-minute strike, gave Saint-Etienne the points.

Gradel's second came from the penalty spot eight minutes from time, with Kassim Abdallah sent off in injury time for Evian.

Replacing Evian will be Gazelec Ajaccio, who ensured promotion from Ligue 2 on Friday.

Evian's defeat means Reims are safe in Ligue 1 for another term, and the club from the champagne region were also able to celebrate a victory as they overcame Rennes 1-0.

Saint-Etienne's win keeps Christophe Galtier's side two points adrift of third-placed Monaco and level on points with Marseille in an exciting race for the final Champions League spot, which will now be decided on the last day.

Marseille thumped Lille 4-0 with goals from Andre-Pierre Gignac, Rod Fanni, Romain Alessandrini and Andre Ayew, while Monaco defeated already relegated Metz 2-0.

Christophe Kerbrat's dismissal did not prevent 10-man Guingamp from beating Toulouse 2-1, while Nice came from behind to beat relegated Lens by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere, there were 1-1 draws between Bastia and Caen, as well as Nantes and Lorient.