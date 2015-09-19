Ligue 1 Review: PSG held as Montpellier's awful start continues

Edinson Cavani netted with six minutes remaining as champions Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for a draw at Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

With the game seemingly heading towards a goalless draw, Laurent Blanc's side were stunned when teenager Theoson Siebatcheu struck for the hosts after 83 minutes.

Cavani produced an immediate response, though, converting from Javier Pastore's assist just one minute later to make it five goals from six league appearances in 2015-16.

The draw means PSG sit one point clear of Rennes at the top of the table, while Reims drop down to fourth in the standings.

Elsewhere, the fortunes of Caen and Montpellier continued to move in opposite directions after Patrice Garande's side recorded a last-gasp 2-1 home victory that puts them up to third in the table.

Jeff Louis scored in stoppage time to seal the points after Jonas Martin's penalty had earlier levelled the scores for the visitors following Ronny Rodelin's opener.

Montpellier, who finished seventh last season and were Ligue 1 champions in 2012, remain stranded on one point from their opening six games after the late heartbreak.

Only Gazelec Ajaccio are below them in the table after they were beaten 2-1 at Guingamp. The newly promoted side's chances were not helped by Issiaga Sylla's first-half red card.

The day's other two games saw Angers continue their impressive start to top-flight life by moving up to fifth with a 1-0 home win over Troyes, despite playing over half of the match with 10 men after Cheikh N'Doye saw red, while Nice came from behind to record an impressive 3-1 away win over Bastia.