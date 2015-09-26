Ligue 1 review: PSG roar back, Bordeaux stun Lyon

A superb comeback ensured champions Paris Saint-Germain will end the weekend at the summit of Ligue 1 following a 4-1 win at Nantes.

It appeared a tricky game was in store for Laurent Blanc's men when Yacine Bammou headed the hosts into an early lead.

But PSG looked a different side after the interval, with a stirring comeback set into motion when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scrambled home from Javier Pastore's cross.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to glance home his eighth goal in 10 appearances this season, before Angel di Maria produced a smart lobbed finish to make it 3-1.

Serge Aurier wrapped up a fine evening's work by hooking in Pastore's cross in injury time.

That win left Blanc's side five points ahead of third-placed Rennes, who had to settle for a 1-1 home draw against Troyes.

It looked as though the hosts would be on the receiving end of their opponents' first win of the campaign after Jessy Pi confidently slotted home from the edge of the box in the 11th minute.

However, Rennes eventually found a response 19 minutes from time when Fallou Diagne nodded home Paul-Georges Ntep's free-kick.

Bordeaux grabbed a shock 3-1 win over Lyon.

Wahbi Khazri opened the scoring early on before teeing up Jaroslav Plasil's bullet header midway through the first half.

Pablo drilled home to make it 3-0 before the break, meaning Claudio Beauvue's late header was a mere consolation.

Caen overcame Ajaccio 2-0 thanks to goals from Ronny Rodelin and Emmanuel Imorou, while Julian Palmieri's opener preceded a Sebastien Squillaci double in Bastia's 3-0 success over Toulouse.