Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille beat Metz to go top

Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Nantes on Saturday had seen the champions hit top spot for the first time since the opening weeks of the season, leaving Marcelo Bielsa's side needing a response.

Andre-Pierre Gignac gave Marseille the lead after 43 minutes after they had struggled to break down their opponents, the striker's 12th league goal of the season.

The hosts' lead did not last long though, as Florent Malouda pulled the visitors level in the opening minute of the second half with a deflected shot that looped agonisingly over Steve Mandanda.

However, Marseille were back in front a minute before the hour as Andre Ayew capitalised after Mario Lemina's shot had struck the post.

And Dimitri Payet secured a hard-earned three points in stoppage time as a Marseille breakaway allowed the forward to lift his shot over Johann Carrasso and into the unguarded net.

Lyon kept pace with the top two in third thanks to a late masterclass from Alexandre Lacazette, the striker netting twice in the closing minutes as Remi Garde's side came from behind to beat Evian 3-2.

Cedric Barbosa had given Evian the lead in the first half, and he put them back ahead four minutes after the hour after Yassine Benzia had levelled for Lyon.

However, the visitors were not to be denied as Lacazette stuck after 81 minutes to make it 2-2, before firing home the winning goal from the penalty spot four minutes into stoppage time.

There were another five goals in Reims as the hosts were beaten 3-2 by Guingamp.

Claudio Beauvue secured back-to-back victories for the visitors with his sixth goal of the season with 11 minutes to play.

Meanwhile, Lens closed to within two points of safety thanks to Adamo Coulibaly's 91st-minute strike, which earned them a 1-1 draw with Lille.