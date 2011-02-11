Lille keeper Landreau set for landmark

Lille goalkeeper Mickael Landreau will play his 500th Ligue 1 match on Sunday when the leaders host Toulouse, 14 years after making his debut for Nantes.

"I haven't noticed the time passing," the 31-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain stopper told reporters.

Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has given up money from image rights from France's disastrous World Cup campaign where they mutinied and went out in the group stage.

"I don't deserve that money," he told OM's website ahead of Saturday's trip to Sochaux.

Crisis club Monaco, second bottom despite their illustrious name, welcome FC Lorient on Saturday with coach Laurent Banide starting to fret.

"If you try things and show determination, you have the right to lose a match," he told reporters. "On the other hand, if you lose and you just don't play, it's not right."

Certain players have been given "individual training sessions" to try to stop the rot.

Olympique Lyon and Marseille have both won their bids to have forthcoming games brought forward to help their preparations for Champions League last 16 matches against Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively, the French league said.

Lyon will play Nancy on Friday February 18 rather than the Saturday ahead of Real's first leg visit on February 22 while Marseille meet Rennes on March 11 rather than 12 before the second leg at Old Trafford on March 15.

The league has also decided that next season will start on August 6.

Previously under pressure Girondins Bordeaux coach Jean Tigana has seen some positive signs after two games without defeat ahead of the mid-table side's home game with Caen on Saturday.

"It is necessary to play with continuity, with the same determination and manner of using the ball," he told reporters as hopes of a run for a European spot grow.

Paris Saint-Germain, five points behind Lille in second, entertain Racing Lens on Saturday with Peguy Luyindula back fit after a knock but Ludovic Giuly - who could soon win a contract extension - is suspended.