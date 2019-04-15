Lille president says Arsenal target is “sure to leave” this summer

The 23-year-old has caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs this season after scoring 19 Ligue 1 goals to help his club pull eight points clear in second place.

Pepe netted again on Sunday night when Lille stunned runaway leaders PSG with a 5-1 demolition – the first time the Parisian side have conceded five goals in a league game since 2000.

United and Arsenal are among the sides credited with an interest in the right winger, along with PSG and Bayern Munich.

Lille president Gerard Lopez admitted that he will not be able to resist bids for the Ivory Coast international in the summer.

"Four or five players will be leaving this summer,” he told Telefoot.

“All clubs are forced to balance their accounts except perhaps one. I would say yes, it is sure he [Pepe] will leave.

“He enters a price range that can no longer be paid. There is a career choice to make for him, I think he will have the choice."

