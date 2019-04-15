Quiz! Can you name the goalkeepers who've managed 15+ clean sheets in a Premier League season?

Look, it’s not exactly a giant spoiler to reveal the man at the top of this list, is it?

And just look at him. Petr Cech holds the record for the most clean sheets in a Premier League season – 24, set in that remarkably stingy Chelsea season of 2004/05 when they leaked only 15 goals – and has 33 more shut-outs than anyone else since 1992/93.

He’s also reached the benchmark for today’s quiz – 15 clean sheets in a 38-game season – three times more than anybody else.

What a great bloke.

So while today’s young pretenders might have designs on toppling the Czech master, they’d better keep on dreaming – although one of them can draw level with the goalkeeper in second on the list of individual seasons, whose 22 goalless games in 2008/09 helped his team to the title.

We’re giving you eight minutes to name as many of these reliable custodians as you can, but not the clubs they played for at the time (else that’d be too easy). Instead, make your picks based on the seasons in which they did so and then tell us how you did on Twitter @FourFourTwo with proof – we’ll retweet your scores if you don’t give answers away.

