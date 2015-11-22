Lille turn to Antonetti

Lille have turned to Frederic Antonetti as they look to revive their flagging fortunes in Ligue 1.

The former Rennes coach returns to management more than two years after leaving the Breton side.

Lille have not revealed the length of Antonetti's deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with further details to be revealed as he is presented to media on Monday.

Herve Renard paid for a poor start to the season which garnered just two wins and left Lille 16th in the table with his job during the recent international break.

Patrick Collot oversaw Saturday's 1-1 draw at bottom club Troyes, which leaves Lille five points above the relegation places.

Antonetti's first task is to prepare Lille for next weekend's trip to fifth-placed Angers.