Lindegaard ecstatic with United move

Danish international Lindegaard was signed up by Sir Alex Ferguson in November due to the Scotsman's wish to bolster his goalkeeping options before Edwin van der Sar’s retirement in the summer.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper had been the centre of media attention prior to his move to Old Trafford, but he remains adamant that he didn’t let the speculation faze him until the transfer was 100 percent complete.

Lindegaard was handed a place on the bench for Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool at the weekend, and the ambitious goalkeeper concedes that he feels like he is living the dream.

“It feels great to be here. It's a dream come true for me. I've been a Manchester United supporter since I was four years old. My father taught me that. So it's the biggest dream of my life to be a United player,” he told MUTV.

When asked about whether rumours surrounding his future affected his performances for Aalesunds player, Lindegaard admitted that he did have one eye on the prize.

"As someone said to me, there's rarely smoke without fire. So I guess I was aware that there was some kind of interest for a long time.

“But Manchester United is the biggest club in the world and they can pick whoever they want. They might have a list of hundreds or thousands of players. Then that list gets shorter.

"In the beginning it was a big thing in my head. There was a lot of speculation and that took a lot of energy to deal with. When I turned off the light at night and I was lying in my bed, I'd just stare at the ceiling and I couldn't sleep. I was just thinking, thinking, thinking.

"But as time went on it calmed down and I learned to live with it. It was a bit hectic at first, but I didn't know that it was as concrete as it was until quite late on in the whole thing. But I am very happy and thrilled to be here."

By Elliott Binks